* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 765-1,085 4,000 750-1,071 Gondal 4,500 788-1,094 5,000 809-1,075 Jasdan 500 800-1,050 1,000 790-1,043 Jamnagar 2,000 806-1,065 2,000 810-1,054 Junagadh 3,500 818-1,056 4,000 814-1,035 Keshod 2,500 850-1,084 3,500 838-1,080 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 845-1,085 850-1,071 765-0,960 750-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,040 1,755-2,051 1,750-2,065 Sesame (Black) 125 2,125-2,455 2,130-2,485 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 825 682-0,699 684-0,700 Rapeseeds --- ----000 710-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,290 1,980 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 647 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 760 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 770 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 810-0,815 805-0,810 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed