* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 765-1,085 4,000 750-1,071 Gondal 4,500 788-1,094 5,000 809-1,075 Jasdan 500 800-1,050 1,000 790-1,043 Jamnagar 2,000 806-1,065 2,000 810-1,054 Junagadh 3,500 818-1,056 4,000 814-1,035 Keshod 2,500 850-1,084 3,500 838-1,080 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 845-1,085 850-1,071 765-0,960 750-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,040 1,755-2,051 1,750-2,065 Sesame (Black) 125 2,125-2,455 2,130-2,485 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 825 682-0,699 684-0,700 Rapeseeds --- ----000 710-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,290 1,980 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 647 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 760 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 770 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 810-0,815 805-0,810 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. 3. Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 845-1,085 850-1,071 765-0,960 750-0,950 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,290 1,980 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 622 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 644 647 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 755 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 765 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,175-2,180 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 810-0,815 805-0,810 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,000-28,100 28,000-28,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed