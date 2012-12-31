* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 750-1,050 4,000 765-1,085 Gondal 5,000 760-1,075 4,500 788-1,094 Jasdan 500 780-1,056 500 800-1,050 Jamnagar 3,000 800-1,065 2,000 806-1,065 Junagadh 4,500 825-1,045 3,500 818-1,056 Keshod 3,000 850-1,090 2,500 850-1,084 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 835-1,050 845-1,085 750-0,950 765-0,960 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,000 1,750-2,071 1,755-2,051 Sesame (Black) 120 2,131-2,421 2,125-2,455 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 975 684-0,697 682-0,699 Rapeseeds 55 700-742 710-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,980 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 622 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 644 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 760 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 770 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 820-0,825 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed