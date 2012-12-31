Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 1. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,835-1,050 0,845-1,085 0,750-0,950 0,765-0,960 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 1,985 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 612 622 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 634 644 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,180-2,185 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 28,000-28,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:40 31Dec12 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Dec 31 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 750-1,050 4,000 765-1,085 Gondal 5,000 760-1,075 4,500 788-1,094 Jasdan 500 780-1,056 500 800-1,050 Jamnagar 3,000 800-1,065 2,000 806-1,065 Junagadh 4,500 825-1,045 3,500 818-1,056 Keshod 3,000 850-1,090 2,500 850-1,084 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 835-1,050 845-1,085 750-0,950 765-0,960 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,000 1,750-2,071 1,755-2,051 Sesame (Black) 120 2,131-2,421 2,125-2,455 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 975 684-0,697 682-0,699 Rapeseeds 55 700-742 710-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,980 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 622 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 644 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 760 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 770 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 820-0,825 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed