* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,745-1,040 03,500 0,750-1,050
Gondal 05,000 754-1,060 05,000 760-1,075
Jasdan 0,500 800-1,045 0,500 780-1,056
Jamnagar 02,000 809-1,064 03,000 800-1,065
Junagadh 04,000 816-1,050 04,500 825-1,045
Keshod 03,000 840-1,096 03,000 850-1,090
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,830-1,040 0,835-1,050 0,745-0,945 0,750-0,950
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,680 1,850-2,060 1,750-2,071
Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,200-2,475 2,131-2,421
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,425 0,697-0,716 0,684-0,697
Rapeseeds 015 705-743 700-742
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,310 1,300 1,997 1,985
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 612 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 634 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil label tin 2,190-2,195 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,200-2,205
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 0,810-0,815 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed