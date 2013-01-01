* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,745-1,040 03,500 0,750-1,050 Gondal 05,000 754-1,060 05,000 760-1,075 Jasdan 0,500 800-1,045 0,500 780-1,056 Jamnagar 02,000 809-1,064 03,000 800-1,065 Junagadh 04,000 816-1,050 04,500 825-1,045 Keshod 03,000 840-1,096 03,000 850-1,090 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,830-1,040 0,835-1,050 0,745-0,945 0,750-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,680 1,850-2,060 1,750-2,071 Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,200-2,475 2,131-2,421 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,425 0,697-0,716 0,684-0,697 Rapeseeds 015 705-743 700-742 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,310 1,300 1,997 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 634 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil label tin 2,190-2,195 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,200-2,205 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 0,810-0,815 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed