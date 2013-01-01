Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
1. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
2. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,830-1,040 0,835-1,050 0,745-0,945 0,750-0,950
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,115-1,120 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,130-1,131 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,305 1,300 1,992 1,985
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 609 612 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 631 634 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,175-2,180 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,185-2,190 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,205-2,210 2,200-2,205
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 27,500-27,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,745-1,040 03,500 0,750-1,050
Gondal 05,000 754-1,060 05,000 760-1,075
Jasdan 0,500 800-1,045 0,500 780-1,056
Jamnagar 02,000 809-1,064 03,000 800-1,065
Junagadh 04,000 816-1,050 04,500 825-1,045
Keshod 03,000 840-1,096 03,000 850-1,090
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,830-1,040 0,835-1,050 0,745-0,945 0,750-0,950
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,680 1,850-2,060 1,750-2,071
Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,200-2,475 2,131-2,421
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,425 0,697-0,716 0,684-0,697
Rapeseeds 015 705-743 700-742
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,310 1,300 1,997 1,985
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 612 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 634 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil label tin 2,190-2,195 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,200-2,205
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 0,810-0,815 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
