Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 1. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 2. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,830-1,040 0,835-1,050 0,745-0,945 0,750-0,950 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,115-1,120 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,130-1,131 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,305 1,300 1,992 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 609 612 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 631 634 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,175-2,180 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,185-2,190 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,205-2,210 2,200-2,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 27,500-27,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 17:58 01Jan13 RTRS-Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Jan 01 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,745-1,040 03,500 0,750-1,050 Gondal 05,000 754-1,060 05,000 760-1,075 Jasdan 0,500 800-1,045 0,500 780-1,056 Jamnagar 02,000 809-1,064 03,000 800-1,065 Junagadh 04,000 816-1,050 04,500 825-1,045 Keshod 03,000 840-1,096 03,000 850-1,090 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,830-1,040 0,835-1,050 0,745-0,945 0,750-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,680 1,850-2,060 1,750-2,071 Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,200-2,475 2,131-2,421 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,425 0,697-0,716 0,684-0,697 Rapeseeds 015 705-743 700-742 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,310 1,300 1,997 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 634 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil label tin 2,190-2,195 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,200-2,205 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 0,810-0,815 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Tuesday, 01 January 2013 17:58:07RTRS {EN}ENDS