* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 23,000-0,24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 750-1,064 3,000 745-1,040 Gondal 6,000 755-1,078 5,000 754-1,060 Jasdan 500 807-1,042 500 800-1,045 Jamnagar 2,000 815-1,080 2,000 809-1,064 Junagadh 3,500 800-1,060 4,000 816-1,050 Keshod 3,000 850-1,097 3,000 840-1,096 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 831-1,064 830-1,040 750-0,950 745-0,945 (auction price) Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 960 1,840-2,075 1,850-2,060 Sesame (Black) 240 1,975-2,450 2,200-2,475 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 950 701-0,712 697-0,716 Rapeseeds 50 715-742 705-743 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,305 1,985 1,992 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 607 609 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 629 631 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,185-2,190 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,205-2,210 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 810-0,815 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed