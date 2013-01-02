1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,831-1,064 0,830-1,040 0,750-0,950 0,745-0,945 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,305 1,985 1,992 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 607 609 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 629 631 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,180-2,185 2,185-2,190 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,205-2,210 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 27,500-27,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:03 02Jan13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Jan 02 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 23,000-0,24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 750-1,064 3,000 745-1,040 Gondal 6,000 755-1,078 5,000 754-1,060 Jasdan 500 807-1,042 500 800-1,045 Jamnagar 2,000 815-1,080 2,000 809-1,064 Junagadh 3,500 800-1,060 4,000 816-1,050 Keshod 3,000 850-1,097 3,000 840-1,096 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 831-1,064 830-1,040 750-0,950 745-0,945 (auction price) Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 960 1,840-2,075 1,850-2,060 Sesame (Black) 240 1,975-2,450 2,200-2,475 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 950 701-0,712 697-0,716 Rapeseeds 50 715-742 705-743 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,305 1,985 1,992 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 607 609 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 629 631 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,185-2,190 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,205-2,210 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 810-0,815 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Wednesday, 02 January 2013 15:03:01RTRS {C}ENDS