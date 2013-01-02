1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,831-1,064 0,830-1,040 0,750-0,950 0,745-0,945
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,305 1,985 1,992
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 607 609 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 629 631 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,175-2,180
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,180-2,185 2,185-2,190
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,205-2,210
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 27,500-27,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
