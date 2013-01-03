* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 755-1,040 4,000 750-1,064 Gondal 5,000 760-1,065 6,000 755-1,078 Jasdan 500 800-1,036 500 807-1,042 Jamnagar 2,000 803-1,085 2,000 815-1,080 Junagadh 4,000 780-1,064 3,500 800-1,060 Keshod 3,500 822-1,083 3,000 850-1,097 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 840-1,040 831-1,064 755-0,956 750-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 875 1,822-2,055 1,840-2,075 Sesame (Black) 225 1,950-2,390 1,975-2,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,010 686-0,696 701-0,712 Rapeseeds --5 715-745 715-742 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 1,985 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 607 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 629 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 820-0,825 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed