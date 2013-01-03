* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 755-1,040 4,000 750-1,064
Gondal 5,000 760-1,065 6,000 755-1,078
Jasdan 500 800-1,036 500 807-1,042
Jamnagar 2,000 803-1,085 2,000 815-1,080
Junagadh 4,000 780-1,064 3,500 800-1,060
Keshod 3,500 822-1,083 3,000 850-1,097
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 840-1,040 831-1,064 755-0,956 750-0,950
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 875 1,822-2,055 1,840-2,075
Sesame (Black) 225 1,950-2,390 1,975-2,450
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,010 686-0,696 701-0,712
Rapeseeds --5 715-745 715-742
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 1,985 1,985
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 607 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 629 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 820-0,825 810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed