1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,840-1,040 0,831-1,064 0,755-0,956 0,750-0,950 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 1,985 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 607 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 629 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,500-27,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:52 03Jan13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Jan 03 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 755-1,040 4,000 750-1,064 Gondal 5,000 760-1,065 6,000 755-1,078 Jasdan 500 800-1,036 500 807-1,042 Jamnagar 2,000 803-1,085 2,000 815-1,080 Junagadh 4,000 780-1,064 3,500 800-1,060 Keshod 3,500 822-1,083 3,000 850-1,097 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 840-1,040 831-1,064 755-0,956 750-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 875 1,822-2,055 1,840-2,075 Sesame (Black) 225 1,950-2,390 1,975-2,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,010 686-0,696 701-0,712 Rapeseeds --5 715-745 715-742 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 1,985 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 607 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 629 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 820-0,825 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Thursday, 03 January 2013 14:52:51RTRS {C}ENDS