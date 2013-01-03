1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,840-1,040 0,831-1,064 0,755-0,956 0,750-0,950
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 1,985 1,985
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 610 607 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 632 629 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,500-27,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 755-1,040 4,000 750-1,064
Gondal 5,000 760-1,065 6,000 755-1,078
Jasdan 500 800-1,036 500 807-1,042
Jamnagar 2,000 803-1,085 2,000 815-1,080
Junagadh 4,000 780-1,064 3,500 800-1,060
Keshod 3,500 822-1,083 3,000 850-1,097
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 840-1,040 831-1,064 755-0,956 750-0,950
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 875 1,822-2,055 1,840-2,075
Sesame (Black) 225 1,950-2,390 1,975-2,450
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,010 686-0,696 701-0,712
Rapeseeds --5 715-745 715-742
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 1,985 1,985
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 607 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 629 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 820-0,825 810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
