1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,845-1,050 0,840-1,040 0,745-0,954 0,755-0,956 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,145-1,150 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,160-1,161 1,120-1,121 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,300 1,980 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 632 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,200-2,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,000-27,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:09 04Jan13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Jan 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 18,000-0,19,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 745-1,050 4,000 755-1,040 Gondal 5,500 765-1,057 5,000 760-1,065 Jasdan 500 780-1,035 500 800-1,036 Jamnagar 2,500 795-1,071 2,000 803-1,085 Junagadh 3,500 775-1,050 4,000 780-1,064 Keshod 3,000 815-1,086 3,500 822-1,083 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 845-1,050 840-1,040 745-0,954 755-0,956 (auction price) Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 790 1,850-2,070 1,822-2,055 Sesame (Black) 245 1,850-2,450 1,950-2,390 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,050 693-0,705 686-0,696 Rapeseeds 30 700-740 715-745 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 1,985 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 607 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 629 632 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 815-0,820 815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295