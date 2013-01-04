1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,845-1,050 0,840-1,040 0,745-0,954 0,755-0,956
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,145-1,150 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,160-1,161 1,120-1,121 1,110-1,111
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,295 1,300 1,980 1,985
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 608 610 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 630 632 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,200-2,205
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,000-27,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 18,000-0,19,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 745-1,050 4,000 755-1,040
Gondal 5,500 765-1,057 5,000 760-1,065
Jasdan 500 780-1,035 500 800-1,036
Jamnagar 2,500 795-1,071 2,000 803-1,085
Junagadh 3,500 775-1,050 4,000 780-1,064
Keshod 3,000 815-1,086 3,500 822-1,083
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 845-1,050 840-1,040 745-0,954 755-0,956
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 790 1,850-2,070 1,822-2,055
Sesame (Black) 245 1,850-2,450 1,950-2,390
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,050 693-0,705 686-0,696
Rapeseeds 30 700-740 715-745
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 1,985 1,985
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 607 610 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 629 632 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 815-0,820 815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
