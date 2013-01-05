* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,800-1,065 05,000 0,745-1,050
Gondal 04,000 770-1,074 05,500 765-1,057
Jasdan 0,500 765-1,040 0,500 780-1,035
Jamnagar 03,000 797-1,079 02,500 795-1,071
Junagadh 04,000 776-1,060 03,500 775-1,050
Keshod 03,500 828-1,080 03,000 815-1,086
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,850-1,065 0,845-1,050 0,800-0,980 0,745-0,954
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,880 1,895-2,084 1,850-2,070
Sesame (Black) 0,240 1,750-2,400 1,850-2,450
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,362 0,695-0,710 0,693-0,705
Rapeseeds 060 700-740 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,290 1,295 1,972 1,980
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 608 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 630 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,160-2,165 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil label tin 2,170-2,175 2,175-2,180
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,190-2,195 2,195-2,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed