* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,800-1,065 05,000 0,745-1,050 Gondal 04,000 770-1,074 05,500 765-1,057 Jasdan 0,500 765-1,040 0,500 780-1,035 Jamnagar 03,000 797-1,079 02,500 795-1,071 Junagadh 04,000 776-1,060 03,500 775-1,050 Keshod 03,500 828-1,080 03,000 815-1,086 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,850-1,065 0,845-1,050 0,800-0,980 0,745-0,954 (auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,880 1,895-2,084 1,850-2,070 Sesame (Black) 0,240 1,750-2,400 1,850-2,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,362 0,695-0,710 0,693-0,705 Rapeseeds 060 700-740 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,290 1,295 1,972 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 630 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,160-2,165 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil label tin 2,170-2,175 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,190-2,195 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed