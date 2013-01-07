* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 23,000-0,24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 775-1,030 2,000 800-1,065 Gondal 6,000 783-1,065 4,000 770-1,074 Jasdan 500 750-1,033 500 765-1,040 Jamnagar 3,500 774-1,070 3,000 797-1,079 Junagadh 5,000 745-1,064 4,000 776-1,060 Keshod 4,000 805-1,077 3,500 828-1,080 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 800-1,030 850-1,065 775-0,950 800-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 960 1,800-2,080 1,895-2,084 Sesame (Black) 260 1,750-2,430 1,750-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 696-0,709 695-0,710 Rapeseeds 45 705-731 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,285 1,960 1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 622 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 815-0,820 815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed