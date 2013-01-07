1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,800-1,030 0,850-1,065 0,775-0,950 0,800-0,980 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,155-1,160 1,085-1,090 1,105-1,110 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,170-1,171 1,100-1,101 1,120-1,121 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,285 1,950 1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 593 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 615 622 0,995-1,000 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,150-2,155 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,160-2,165 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,180-2,185 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 27,000-27,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 23,000-0,24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 775-1,030 2,000 800-1,065 Gondal 6,000 783-1,065 4,000 770-1,074 Jasdan 500 750-1,033 500 765-1,040 Jamnagar 3,500 774-1,070 3,000 797-1,079 Junagadh 5,000 745-1,064 4,000 776-1,060 Keshod 4,000 805-1,077 3,500 828-1,080 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 800-1,030 850-1,065 775-0,950 800-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 960 1,800-2,080 1,895-2,084 Sesame (Black) 260 1,750-2,430 1,750-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 696-0,709 695-0,710 Rapeseeds 45 705-731 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,285 1,960 1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 622 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 815-0,820 815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed