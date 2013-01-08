* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 770-1,025 4,500 775-1,030 Gondal 5,000 784-1,056 6,000 783-1,065 Jasdan 500 760-1,040 500 750-1,033 Jamnagar 2,500 782-1,059 3,500 774-1,070 Junagadh 4,000 740-1,050 5,000 745-1,064 Keshod 4,000 815-1,065 4,000 805-1,077 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 805-1,025 800-1,030 770-0,955 775-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 720 1,850-2,090 1,800-2,080 Sesame (Black) 224 1,950-2,460 1,750-2,430 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,050 701-0,727 696-0,709 Rapeseeds 25 700-730 705-731 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,275 1,945 1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 615 990-0,995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 770 775 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 780 785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil label tin 2,155-2,160 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 810-0,815 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed