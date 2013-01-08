1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,805-1,025 0,800-1,030 0,770-0,955 0,775-0,950 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,135-1,140 1,055-1,060 1,085-1,090 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,150-1,151 1,070-1,071 1,100-1,101 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,275 1,945 1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 591 593 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 613 615 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,775 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,155-2,160 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,000-26,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:39 08Jan13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Jan 08 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 770-1,025 4,500 775-1,030 Gondal 5,000 784-1,056 6,000 783-1,065 Jasdan 500 760-1,040 500 750-1,033 Jamnagar 2,500 782-1,059 3,500 774-1,070 Junagadh 4,000 740-1,050 5,000 745-1,064 Keshod 4,000 815-1,065 4,000 805-1,077 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 805-1,025 800-1,030 770-0,955 775-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 720 1,850-2,090 1,800-2,080 Sesame (Black) 224 1,950-2,460 1,750-2,430 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,050 701-0,727 696-0,709 Rapeseeds 25 700-730 705-731 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,275 1,945 1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 615 990-0,995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 770 775 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 780 785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil label tin 2,155-2,160 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 810-0,815 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed