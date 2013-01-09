* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mill. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,765-1,020 04,000 0,770-1,025 Gondal 03,500 780-1,045 05,000 784-1,056 Jasdan 0,500 750-1,022 0,500 760-1,040 Jamnagar 02,000 790-1,045 02,500 782-1,059 Junagadh 04,000 750-1,056 04,000 740-1,050 Keshod 03,500 800-1,065 04,000 815-1,065 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,800-1,020 0,805-1,025 0,765-0,950 0,770-0,955 (auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,860-2,092 1,850-2,090 Sesame (Black) 0,224 1,975-2,462 1,950-2,460 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,100 0,706-0,725 0,701-0,727 Rapeseeds 020 705-735 700-730 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,270 1,955 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 591 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 613 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,780 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed