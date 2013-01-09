* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mill.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,765-1,020 04,000 0,770-1,025
Gondal 03,500 780-1,045 05,000 784-1,056
Jasdan 0,500 750-1,022 0,500 760-1,040
Jamnagar 02,000 790-1,045 02,500 782-1,059
Junagadh 04,000 750-1,056 04,000 740-1,050
Keshod 03,500 800-1,065 04,000 815-1,065
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,800-1,020 0,805-1,025 0,765-0,950 0,770-0,955
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,640 1,860-2,092 1,850-2,090
Sesame (Black) 0,224 1,975-2,462 1,950-2,460
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,100 0,706-0,725 0,701-0,727
Rapeseeds 020 705-735 700-730
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,270 1,955 1,945
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 591 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 613 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,780 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,155-2,160
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,175-2,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed