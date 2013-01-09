1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. 3. Coconut oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,800-1,020 0,805-1,025 0,765-0,950 0,770-0,955 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,270 1,950 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 591 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 613 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,780 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,150-2,155 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,160-2,165 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,180-2,185 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,190-1,195 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 26,000-26,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 16:58 09Jan13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Jan 09 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mill. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,765-1,020 04,000 0,770-1,025 Gondal 03,500 780-1,045 05,000 784-1,056 Jasdan 0,500 750-1,022 0,500 760-1,040 Jamnagar 02,000 790-1,045 02,500 782-1,059 Junagadh 04,000 750-1,056 04,000 740-1,050 Keshod 03,500 800-1,065 04,000 815-1,065 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,800-1,020 0,805-1,025 0,765-0,950 0,770-0,955 (auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,860-2,092 1,850-2,090 Sesame (Black) 0,224 1,975-2,462 1,950-2,460 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,100 0,706-0,725 0,701-0,727 Rapeseeds 020 705-735 700-730 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,270 1,955 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 591 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 613 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,780 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed