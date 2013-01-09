1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
3. Coconut oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,800-1,020 0,805-1,025 0,765-0,950 0,770-0,955
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,275 1,270 1,950 1,945
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 600 591 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 622 613 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,780 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,150-2,155 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,160-2,165 2,155-2,160
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,180-2,185 2,175-2,180
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,190-1,195 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 26,000-26,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mill.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,765-1,020 04,000 0,770-1,025
Gondal 03,500 780-1,045 05,000 784-1,056
Jasdan 0,500 750-1,022 0,500 760-1,040
Jamnagar 02,000 790-1,045 02,500 782-1,059
Junagadh 04,000 750-1,056 04,000 740-1,050
Keshod 03,500 800-1,065 04,000 815-1,065
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,800-1,020 0,805-1,025 0,765-0,950 0,770-0,955
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,640 1,860-2,092 1,850-2,090
Sesame (Black) 0,224 1,975-2,462 1,950-2,460
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,100 0,706-0,725 0,701-0,727
Rapeseeds 020 705-735 700-730
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,270 1,955 1,945
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 591 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 613 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,780 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,155-2,160
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,175-2,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
