1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Coconut oil improved further due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,815-1,020 0,800-1,020 0,777-0,960 0,765-0,950 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,275 1,950 1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 597 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 619 622 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,160-2,165 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,190-1,195 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,500-25,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13:32 10Jan13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Jan 10 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased in the early trades due to sufficient supply. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 28,000-0,29,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 777-1,020 2,000 765-1,020 Gondal 3,000 785-1,033 3,500 780-1,045 Jasdan 500 780-1,010 500 750-1,022 Jamnagar 2,000 800-1,059 2,000 790-1,045 Junagadh 3,500 766-1,045 4,000 750-1,056 Keshod 3,000 800-1,070 3,500 800-1,065 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 815-1,020 800-1,020 777-0,960 765-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 675 1,960-2,100 1,860-2,092 Sesame (Black) 275 1,880-2,450 1,975-2,462 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 950 701-0,709 706-0,725 Rapeseeds 40 675-725 705-735 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,275 1,945 1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 622 995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil label tin 2,155-2,160 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 810-0,815 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,230-1,235 1,190-1,195 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Thursday, 10 January 2013 13:32:37RTRS {C}ENDS---------------Earlier Report---------------------------