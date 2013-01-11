* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 780-1,040 2,000 777-1,020 Gondal 3,000 790-1,054 3,000 785-1,033 Jasdan 500 785-1,025 500 780-1,010 Jamnagar 2,500 786-1,048 2,000 800-1,059 Junagadh 3,000 775-1,046 3,500 766-1,045 Keshod 3,000 790-1,074 3,000 800-1,070 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 810-1,040 815-1,020 780-0,950 777-0,960 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,040 1,950-2,150 1,960-2,100 Sesame (Black) 272 1,850-2,540 1,880-2,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,325 697-0,708 701-0,709 Rapeseeds 20 675-725 675-725 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,275 1,945 1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 619 990-0,995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 760 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 770 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil label tin 2,155-2,160 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 810-0,815 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed