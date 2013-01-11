* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,500 780-1,040 2,000 777-1,020
Gondal 3,000 790-1,054 3,000 785-1,033
Jasdan 500 785-1,025 500 780-1,010
Jamnagar 2,500 786-1,048 2,000 800-1,059
Junagadh 3,000 775-1,046 3,500 766-1,045
Keshod 3,000 790-1,074 3,000 800-1,070
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 810-1,040 815-1,020 780-0,950 777-0,960
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,040 1,950-2,150 1,960-2,100
Sesame (Black) 272 1,850-2,540 1,880-2,450
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,325 697-0,708 701-0,709
Rapeseeds 20 675-725 675-725
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,275 1,945 1,950
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 597 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 619 990-0,995 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 760 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 770 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil label tin 2,155-2,160 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 810-0,815 810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed