1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Coconut oil gained further due to short supply. 3. Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,810-1,040 0,815-1,020 0,780-0,950 0,777-0,960 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,275 1,955 1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 594 597 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 616 619 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,220-1,225 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,500-25,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:18 11Jan13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Jan 11 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 780-1,040 2,000 777-1,020 Gondal 3,000 790-1,054 3,000 785-1,033 Jasdan 500 785-1,025 500 780-1,010 Jamnagar 2,500 786-1,048 2,000 800-1,059 Junagadh 3,000 775-1,046 3,500 766-1,045 Keshod 3,000 790-1,074 3,000 800-1,070 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 810-1,040 815-1,020 780-0,950 777-0,960 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,040 1,950-2,150 1,960-2,100 Sesame (Black) 272 1,850-2,540 1,880-2,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,325 697-0,708 701-0,709 Rapeseeds 20 675-725 675-725 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,275 1,945 1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 619 990-0,995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 760 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 770 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil label tin 2,155-2,160 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 810-0,815 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed