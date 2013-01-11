1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Coconut oil gained further due to short supply.
3. Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,810-1,040 0,815-1,020 0,780-0,950 0,777-0,960
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,275 1,955 1,950
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 594 597 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 616 619 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,220-1,225
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,500-25,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
14:18 11Jan13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Jan 11
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,500 780-1,040 2,000 777-1,020
Gondal 3,000 790-1,054 3,000 785-1,033
Jasdan 500 785-1,025 500 780-1,010
Jamnagar 2,500 786-1,048 2,000 800-1,059
Junagadh 3,000 775-1,046 3,500 766-1,045
Keshod 3,000 790-1,074 3,000 800-1,070
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 810-1,040 815-1,020 780-0,950 777-0,960
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,040 1,950-2,150 1,960-2,100
Sesame (Black) 272 1,850-2,540 1,880-2,450
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,325 697-0,708 701-0,709
Rapeseeds 20 675-725 675-725
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,275 1,945 1,950
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 597 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 619 990-0,995 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 760 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 770 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil label tin 2,155-2,160 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 810-0,815 810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
