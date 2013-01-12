* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil improved due to retail demand.
* Coconut oil moved up further due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,710-1,050 01,500 0,780-1,040
Gondal 03,500 748-1,060 03,000 790-1,054
Jasdan 0,500 770-1,014 0,500 785-1,025
Jamnagar 02,000 750-1,045 02,500 786-1,048
Junagadh 03,000 769-1,032 03,000 775-1,046
Keshod 03,000 795-1,060 03,000 790-1,074
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,815-1,050 0,810-1,040 0,710-0,955 0,780-0,950
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,980 1,975-2,100 1,950-2,150
Sesame (Black) 0,265 1,800-2,450 1,850-2,540
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,675 0,695-0,707 0,697-0,708
Rapeseeds 085 684-733 675-725
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,955 1,955
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 594 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 616 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160
Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,185-2,190
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed