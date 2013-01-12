* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil improved due to retail demand. * Coconut oil moved up further due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,710-1,050 01,500 0,780-1,040 Gondal 03,500 748-1,060 03,000 790-1,054 Jasdan 0,500 770-1,014 0,500 785-1,025 Jamnagar 02,000 750-1,045 02,500 786-1,048 Junagadh 03,000 769-1,032 03,000 775-1,046 Keshod 03,000 795-1,060 03,000 790-1,074 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,815-1,050 0,810-1,040 0,710-0,955 0,780-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,980 1,975-2,100 1,950-2,150 Sesame (Black) 0,265 1,800-2,450 1,850-2,540 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,675 0,695-0,707 0,697-0,708 Rapeseeds 085 684-733 675-725 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,955 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 594 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 616 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,185-2,190 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed