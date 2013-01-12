1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
3. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
4. Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,815-1,050 0,810-1,040 0,710-0,955 0,780-0,950
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,955 1,955
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 596 594 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 618 616 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,185-2,190
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315
Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,500-25,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil improved due to retail demand.
* Coconut oil moved up further due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,710-1,050 01,500 0,780-1,040
Gondal 03,500 748-1,060 03,000 790-1,054
Jasdan 0,500 770-1,014 0,500 785-1,025
Jamnagar 02,000 750-1,045 02,500 786-1,048
Junagadh 03,000 769-1,032 03,000 775-1,046
Keshod 03,000 795-1,060 03,000 790-1,074
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,815-1,050 0,810-1,040 0,710-0,955 0,780-0,950
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,980 1,975-2,100 1,950-2,150
Sesame (Black) 0,265 1,800-2,450 1,850-2,540
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,675 0,695-0,707 0,697-0,708
Rapeseeds 085 684-733 675-725
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,955 1,955
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 594 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 616 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160
Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,185-2,190
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
