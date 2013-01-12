1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,815-1,050 0,810-1,040 0,710-0,955 0,780-0,950 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,955 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 596 594 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 618 616 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,185-2,190 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,500-25,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:25 12Jan13 RTRS-Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Jan 12 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil improved due to retail demand. * Coconut oil moved up further due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,710-1,050 01,500 0,780-1,040 Gondal 03,500 748-1,060 03,000 790-1,054 Jasdan 0,500 770-1,014 0,500 785-1,025 Jamnagar 02,000 750-1,045 02,500 786-1,048 Junagadh 03,000 769-1,032 03,000 775-1,046 Keshod 03,000 795-1,060 03,000 790-1,074 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,815-1,050 0,810-1,040 0,710-0,955 0,780-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,980 1,975-2,100 1,950-2,150 Sesame (Black) 0,265 1,800-2,450 1,850-2,540 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,675 0,695-0,707 0,697-0,708 Rapeseeds 085 684-733 675-725 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,280 1,955 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 594 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 616 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,185-2,190 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Saturday, 12 January 2013 13:25:29RTRS {EN}ENDS