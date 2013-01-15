* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 27,000-0,28,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 712-1,060 2,500 710-1,050
Gondal 3,000 735-1,064 3,500 748-1,060
Jasdan 500 750-1,025 500 770-1,014
Jamnagar 2,000 723-1,041 2,000 750-1,045
Junagadh 3,500 755-1,046 3,000 769-1,032
Keshod 3,000 778-1,050 3,000 795-1,060
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 817-1,060 815-1,050 712-0,965 710-0,955
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 880 1,892-2,080 1,975-2,100
Sesame (Black) 320 1,810-2,410 1,800-2,450
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 725 696-0,706 695-0,707
Rapeseeds 15 675-700 684-733
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,290 1,280 1,965 1,955
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 596 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 618 1,000-1,005 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,155-2,160
Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,185-2,190
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 815-0,820 810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed