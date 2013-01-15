* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 712-1,060 2,500 710-1,050 Gondal 3,000 735-1,064 3,500 748-1,060 Jasdan 500 750-1,025 500 770-1,014 Jamnagar 2,000 723-1,041 2,000 750-1,045 Junagadh 3,500 755-1,046 3,000 769-1,032 Keshod 3,000 778-1,050 3,000 795-1,060 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 817-1,060 815-1,050 712-0,965 710-0,955 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 880 1,892-2,080 1,975-2,100 Sesame (Black) 320 1,810-2,410 1,800-2,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 725 696-0,706 695-0,707 Rapeseeds 15 675-700 684-733 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,290 1,280 1,965 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 596 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 618 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,185-2,190 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 815-0,820 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed