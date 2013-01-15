1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Coconut oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,817-1,060 0,815-1,050 0,712-0,965 0,710-0,955
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,025-1,030 1,045-1,050
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,040-1,041 1,060-1,061
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,290 1,280 1,970 1,955
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,090 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 600 596 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 622 618 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,160-2,165 2,155-2,160
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,170-2,175 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,190-2,195 2,185-2,190
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,200 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,500-25,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 27,000-0,28,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 712-1,060 2,500 710-1,050
Gondal 3,000 735-1,064 3,500 748-1,060
Jasdan 500 750-1,025 500 770-1,014
Jamnagar 2,000 723-1,041 2,000 750-1,045
Junagadh 3,500 755-1,046 3,000 769-1,032
Keshod 3,000 778-1,050 3,000 795-1,060
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 817-1,060 815-1,050 712-0,965 710-0,955
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 880 1,892-2,080 1,975-2,100
Sesame (Black) 320 1,810-2,410 1,800-2,450
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 725 696-0,706 695-0,707
Rapeseeds 15 675-700 684-733
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,290 1,280 1,965 1,955
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 596 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 618 1,000-1,005 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,155-2,160
Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,185-2,190
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 815-0,820 810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
