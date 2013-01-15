1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Coconut oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,817-1,060 0,815-1,050 0,712-0,965 0,710-0,955 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,025-1,030 1,045-1,050 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,040-1,041 1,060-1,061 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,290 1,280 1,970 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,090 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 596 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 618 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,160-2,165 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,170-2,175 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,190-2,195 2,185-2,190 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,200 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,500-25,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:48 15Jan13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Jan 15 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 712-1,060 2,500 710-1,050 Gondal 3,000 735-1,064 3,500 748-1,060 Jasdan 500 750-1,025 500 770-1,014 Jamnagar 2,000 723-1,041 2,000 750-1,045 Junagadh 3,500 755-1,046 3,000 769-1,032 Keshod 3,000 778-1,050 3,000 795-1,060 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 817-1,060 815-1,050 712-0,965 710-0,955 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 880 1,892-2,080 1,975-2,100 Sesame (Black) 320 1,810-2,410 1,800-2,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 725 696-0,706 695-0,707 Rapeseeds 15 675-700 684-733 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,290 1,280 1,965 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 596 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 618 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,185-2,190 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 815-0,820 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed