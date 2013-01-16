* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,500 850-1,075 2,000 712-1,060
Gondal 3,000 787-1,080 3,000 735-1,064
Jasdan 500 740-1,026 500 750-1,025
Jamnagar 1,500 760-1,065 2,000 723-1,041
Junagadh 3,000 772-1,045 3,500 755-1,046
Keshod 2,500 775-1,060 3,000 778-1,050
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 900-1,075 817-1,060 850-1,040 712-0,965
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 465 1,900-2,085 1,892-2,080
Sesame (Black) 250 1,850-2,400 1,810-2,410
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 825 691-0,700 696-0,706
Rapeseeds 40 670-710 675-700
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,295 1,290 1,975 1,970
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,090
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 622 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,200
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 810-0,815 810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed