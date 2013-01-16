* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,500 850-1,075 2,000 712-1,060
Gondal 3,000 787-1,080 3,000 735-1,064
Jasdan 500 740-1,026 500 750-1,025
Jamnagar 1,500 760-1,065 2,000 723-1,041
Junagadh 3,000 772-1,045 3,500 755-1,046
Keshod 2,500 775-1,060 3,000 778-1,050
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 900-1,075 817-1,060 850-1,040 712-0,965
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 465 1,900-2,085 1,892-2,080
Sesame (Black) 250 1,850-2,400 1,810-2,410
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 825 691-0,700 696-0,706
Rapeseeds 40 670-710 675-700
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,295 1,290 1,975 1,970
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,090
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 622 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,200
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 810-0,815 810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,500-25,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
