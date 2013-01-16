* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 850-1,075 2,000 712-1,060 Gondal 3,000 787-1,080 3,000 735-1,064 Jasdan 500 740-1,026 500 750-1,025 Jamnagar 1,500 760-1,065 2,000 723-1,041 Junagadh 3,000 772-1,045 3,500 755-1,046 Keshod 2,500 775-1,060 3,000 778-1,050 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-1,075 817-1,060 850-1,040 712-0,965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 465 1,900-2,085 1,892-2,080 Sesame (Black) 250 1,850-2,400 1,810-2,410 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 825 691-0,700 696-0,706 Rapeseeds 40 670-710 675-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,290 1,975 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 622 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 810-0,815 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 900-1,075 817-1,060 850-1,040 712-0,965 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,290 1,290 1,970 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,090 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 622 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 750 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 760 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,160-2,165 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,190-2,195 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,200 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Palm olein 810-0,815 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,500-25,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed