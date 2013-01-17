* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien gained due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 750-1,065 1,500 850-1,075 Gondal 4,000 780-1,077 3,000 787-1,080 Jasdan 500 760-1,035 500 740-1,026 Jamnagar 1,500 754-1,080 1,500 760-1,065 Junagadh 3,500 800-1,046 3,000 772-1,045 Keshod 2,500 766-1,056 2,500 775-1,060 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,065 900-1,075 750-0,965 850-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 500 1,850-2,080 1,900-2,085 Sesame (Black) 240 1,900-2,360 1,850-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 825 688-0,697 691-0,700 Rapeseeds 55 625-697 670-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,290 1,985 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 624 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 825-0,830 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed