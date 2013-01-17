* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien gained due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 750-1,065 1,500 850-1,075
Gondal 4,000 780-1,077 3,000 787-1,080
Jasdan 500 760-1,035 500 740-1,026
Jamnagar 1,500 754-1,080 1,500 760-1,065
Junagadh 3,500 800-1,046 3,000 772-1,045
Keshod 2,500 766-1,056 2,500 775-1,060
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-1,065 900-1,075 750-0,965 850-1,040
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 500 1,850-2,080 1,900-2,085
Sesame (Black) 240 1,900-2,360 1,850-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 825 688-0,697 691-0,700
Rapeseeds 55 625-697 670-710
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,290 1,985 1,970
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,090
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 624 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,200
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 825-0,830 810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Palm olien increased as government imposed 2.5 percent import duty on
crude edible oils.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,850-1,065 0,900-1,075 0,750-0,965 0,850-1,040
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,025-1,030
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,040-1,041
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,295 1,290 1,980 1,970
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,090
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 602 602 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 624 624 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,175-2,180 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,200
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 25,500-25,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed