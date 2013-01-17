* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien gained due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 750-1,065 1,500 850-1,075 Gondal 4,000 780-1,077 3,000 787-1,080 Jasdan 500 760-1,035 500 740-1,026 Jamnagar 1,500 754-1,080 1,500 760-1,065 Junagadh 3,500 800-1,046 3,000 772-1,045 Keshod 2,500 766-1,056 2,500 775-1,060 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,065 900-1,075 750-0,965 850-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 500 1,850-2,080 1,900-2,085 Sesame (Black) 240 1,900-2,360 1,850-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 825 688-0,697 691-0,700 Rapeseeds 55 625-697 670-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,290 1,985 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 624 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 825-0,830 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien increased as government imposed 2.5 percent import duty on crude edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,850-1,065 0,900-1,075 0,750-0,965 0,850-1,040 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,085-1,090 1,045-1,050 1,025-1,030 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,100-1,101 1,060-1,061 1,040-1,041 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,290 1,980 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 602 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 624 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,175-2,180 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 25,500-25,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed