* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 26,000-0,27,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 840-1,065 2,500 750-1,065
Gondal 3,000 800-1,074 4,000 780-1,077
Jasdan 500 762-1,050 500 760-1,035
Jamnagar 1,000 763-1,072 1,500 754-1,080
Junagadh 3,000 786-1,061 3,500 800-1,046
Keshod 2,000 742-1,065 2,500 766-1,056
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 870-1,065 850-1,065 840-1,000 750-0,965
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 700 1,850-2,078 1,850-2,080
Sesame (Black) 080 1,975-2,360 1,900-2,360
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 550 680-0,692 688-0,697
Rapeseeds 25 630-697 625-697
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 1,985 1,980
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 624 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,175-2,180
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,195-2,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 845-0,850 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed