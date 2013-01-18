Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 26,000-0,27,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 840-1,065 2,500 750-1,065 Gondal 3,000 800-1,074 4,000 780-1,077 Jasdan 500 762-1,050 500 760-1,035 Jamnagar 1,000 763-1,072 1,500 754-1,080 Junagadh 3,000 786-1,061 3,500 800-1,046 Keshod 2,000 742-1,065 2,500 766-1,056 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 870-1,065 850-1,065 840-1,000 750-0,965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 700 1,850-2,078 1,850-2,080 Sesame (Black) 080 1,975-2,360 1,900-2,360 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 680-0,692 688-0,697 Rapeseeds 25 630-697 625-697 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 1,985 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 624 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 845-0,850 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 870-1,065 850-1,065 840-1,000 750-0,965 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 1,985 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 602 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 624 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,180-2,185 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 840-0,845 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,000-26,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed