Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 26,000-0,27,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 840-1,065 2,500 750-1,065
Gondal 3,000 800-1,074 4,000 780-1,077
Jasdan 500 762-1,050 500 760-1,035
Jamnagar 1,000 763-1,072 1,500 754-1,080
Junagadh 3,000 786-1,061 3,500 800-1,046
Keshod 2,000 742-1,065 2,500 766-1,056
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 870-1,065 850-1,065 840-1,000 750-0,965
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 700 1,850-2,078 1,850-2,080
Sesame (Black) 080 1,975-2,360 1,900-2,360
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 550 680-0,692 688-0,697
Rapeseeds 25 630-697 625-697
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 1,985 1,980
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 624 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,175-2,180
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,195-2,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 845-0,850 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 870-1,065 850-1,065 840-1,000 750-0,965
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 1,985 1,980
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 602 602 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 624 624 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,180-2,185 2,175-2,180
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,195-2,200
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 840-0,845 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,000-26,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
