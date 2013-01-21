* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Coconut oil improved due to short supply.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,33,000-0,34,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,840-1,060 03,000 0,845-1,062
Gondal 03,500 800-1,067 03,000 807-1,065
Jasdan 0,500 780-1,026 0,500 790-1,033
Jamnagar 02,000 776-1,098 01,000 775-1,091
Junagadh 03,000 750-1,063 02,500 760-1,045
Keshod 01,500 782-1,070 01,000 745-1,049
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,870-1,060 0,872-1,062 0,840-1,000 0,845-1,002
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,600 1,995-2,051 1,875-2,070
Sesame (Black) 0,225 2,000-2,348 2,050-2,377
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,690 0,689-0,701 0,681-0,691
Rapeseeds 040 660-705 660-705
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 1,985 1,985
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 622 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,300-1,305 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed