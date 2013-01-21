* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,33,000-0,34,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 840-1,060 3,000 845-1,062 Gondal 3,500 800-1,067 3,000 807-1,065 Jasdan 500 780-1,026 500 790-1,033 Jamnagar 2,000 776-1,098 1,000 775-1,091 Junagadh 3,000 750-1,063 2,500 760-1,045 Keshod 1,500 782-1,070 1,000 745-1,049 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 870-1,060 872-1,062 840-1,000 845-1,002 (auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 600 1,995-2,051 1,875-2,070 Sesame (Black) 225 2,000-2,348 2,050-2,377 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 690 689-0,701 681-0,691 Rapeseeds 40 660-705 660-705 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 1,985 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 622 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 750 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 760 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 830-0,835 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,300-1,305 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 1. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 2. Coconut oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 870-1,060 872-1,062 840-1,000 845-1,002 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,310 1,300 2,000 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 604 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 626 622 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,190-2,195 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,200-2,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,300-1,305 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,000-26,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed