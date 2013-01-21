* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Coconut oil improved due to short supply.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,33,000-0,34,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 840-1,060 3,000 845-1,062
Gondal 3,500 800-1,067 3,000 807-1,065
Jasdan 500 780-1,026 500 790-1,033
Jamnagar 2,000 776-1,098 1,000 775-1,091
Junagadh 3,000 750-1,063 2,500 760-1,045
Keshod 1,500 782-1,070 1,000 745-1,049
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 870-1,060 872-1,062 840-1,000 845-1,002
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 600 1,995-2,051 1,875-2,070
Sesame (Black) 225 2,000-2,348 2,050-2,377
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 690 689-0,701 681-0,691
Rapeseeds 40 660-705 660-705
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 1,985 1,985
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 622 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 750 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 760 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 830-0,835 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,300-1,305 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
1. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
2. Coconut oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,000-26,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
