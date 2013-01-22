* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Coconut oil firmed up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 33,000-0,34,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 835-1,058 4,000 840-1,060
Gondal 3,000 837-1,065 3,500 800-1,067
Jasdan 500 800-1,049 500 780-1,026
Jamnagar 1,500 780-1,060 2,000 776-1,098
Junagadh 2,500 784-1,046 3,000 750-1,063
Keshod 1,500 790-1,065 1,500 782-1,070
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 860-1,058 870-1,060 835-0,999 840-1,000
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 550 1,950-2,102 1,995-2,051
Sesame (Black) 190 1,975-2,400 2,000-2,348
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 325 682-0,689 689-0,701
Rapeseeds 90 636-690 660-705
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,310 1,310 2,000 2,000
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 604 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 626 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil label tin 2,190-2,195 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed