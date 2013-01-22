* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Coconut oil firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 33,000-0,34,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 835-1,058 4,000 840-1,060 Gondal 3,000 837-1,065 3,500 800-1,067 Jasdan 500 800-1,049 500 780-1,026 Jamnagar 1,500 780-1,060 2,000 776-1,098 Junagadh 2,500 784-1,046 3,000 750-1,063 Keshod 1,500 790-1,065 1,500 782-1,070 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 860-1,058 870-1,060 835-0,999 840-1,000 (auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 550 1,950-2,102 1,995-2,051 Sesame (Black) 190 1,975-2,400 2,000-2,348 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 325 682-0,689 689-0,701 Rapeseeds 90 636-690 660-705 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,310 1,310 2,000 2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 604 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 626 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil label tin 2,190-2,195 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 860-1,058 870-1,060 835-0,999 840-1,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,105-1,110 1,065-1,070 1,045-1,050 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,120-1,121 1,080-1,081 1,060-1,061 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,310 1,310 2,000 2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 604 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 626 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,190-2,195 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,500-26,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed