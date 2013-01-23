* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 2,500 835-1,058 Gondal 2,000 840-1,052 3,000 837-1,065 Jasdan 500 819-1,035 500 800-1,049 Jamnagar 1,000 788-1,054 1,500 780-1,060 Junagadh 2,000 792-1,053 2,500 784-1,046 Keshod 1,500 800-1,065 1,500 790-1,065 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 860-1,058 000-0,000 835-0,999 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 475 1,946-2,081 1,950-2,102 Sesame (Black) 210 1,550-2,354 1,975-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 565 680-0,688 682-0,689 Rapeseeds 125 634-686 636-690 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,305 1,310 1,995 2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 599 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 621 624 995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil label tin 2,185-2,190 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,205-2,210 2,210-2,215 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed