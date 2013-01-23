* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 2,500 835-1,058
Gondal 2,000 840-1,052 3,000 837-1,065
Jasdan 500 819-1,035 500 800-1,049
Jamnagar 1,000 788-1,054 1,500 780-1,060
Junagadh 2,000 792-1,053 2,500 784-1,046
Keshod 1,500 800-1,065 1,500 790-1,065
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 860-1,058 000-0,000 835-0,999
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 475 1,946-2,081 1,950-2,102
Sesame (Black) 210 1,550-2,354 1,975-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 565 680-0,688 682-0,689
Rapeseeds 125 634-686 636-690
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,305 1,310 1,995 2,000
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 599 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 621 624 995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil label tin 2,185-2,190 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,205-2,210 2,210-2,215
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed