* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 2,500 835-1,058
Gondal 2,000 840-1,052 3,000 837-1,065
Jasdan 500 819-1,035 500 800-1,049
Jamnagar 1,000 788-1,054 1,500 780-1,060
Junagadh 2,000 792-1,053 2,500 784-1,046
Keshod 1,500 800-1,065 1,500 790-1,065
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 860-1,058 000-0,000 835-0,999
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 475 1,946-2,081 1,950-2,102
Sesame (Black) 210 1,550-2,354 1,975-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 565 680-0,688 682-0,689
Rapeseeds 125 634-686 636-690
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,305 1,310 1,995 2,000
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 599 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 621 624 995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil label tin 2,185-2,190 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,205-2,210 2,210-2,215
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
3. Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,860-1,058 0,000-0,000 0,835-0,999
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,310 1,985 2,000
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 599 602 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 621 624 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,180-2,185 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,210-2,215
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,500-26,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed