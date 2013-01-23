* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 2,500 835-1,058 Gondal 2,000 840-1,052 3,000 837-1,065 Jasdan 500 819-1,035 500 800-1,049 Jamnagar 1,000 788-1,054 1,500 780-1,060 Junagadh 2,000 792-1,053 2,500 784-1,046 Keshod 1,500 800-1,065 1,500 790-1,065 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 860-1,058 000-0,000 835-0,999 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 475 1,946-2,081 1,950-2,102 Sesame (Black) 210 1,550-2,354 1,975-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 565 680-0,688 682-0,689 Rapeseeds 125 634-686 636-690 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,305 1,310 1,995 2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 599 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 621 624 995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil label tin 2,185-2,190 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,205-2,210 2,210-2,215 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. 3. Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,860-1,058 0,000-0,000 0,835-0,999 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,310 1,985 2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 599 602 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 621 624 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,180-2,185 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,210-2,215 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,500-26,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. 