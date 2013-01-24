* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,33,000-0,34,000 versus 28,000-0,29,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 7,500 830-1,050 2,500 835-1,058 Gondal 2,500 823-1,056 2,000 840-1,052 Jasdan 500 800-1,024 500 819-1,035 Jamnagar 1,000 793-1,045 1,000 788-1,054 Junagadh 2,000 765-1,050 2,000 792-1,053 Keshod 1,000 818-1,052 1,500 800-1,065 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,050 860-1,058 830-0,995 835-0,999 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 540 1,950-2,082 1,946-2,081 Sesame (Black) 135 1,850-2,375 1,550-2,354 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 679-0,689 680-0,688 Rapeseeds 110 644-697 634-686 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 1,985 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 599 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 621 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil label tin 2,180-2,185 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 840-0,845 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 850-1,050 860-1,058 830-0,995 835-0,999 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,300 1,980 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 599 599 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 621 621 995-1,000 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,200-2,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,310-1,315 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,500-26,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed