* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Vanaspati Ghee improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 33,000-0,34,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 825-1,045 7,500 830-1,050
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,500 823-1,056
Jasdan 500 809-1,025 500 800-1,024
Jamnagar --,000 ----0,000 1,000 793-1,045
Junagadh 3,000 790-1,041 2,000 765-1,050
Keshod 1,000 803-1,056 1,000 818-1,052
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 845-1,045 850-1,050 825-1,005 830-0,995
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 576 1,855-2,052 1,950-2,082
Sesame (Black) 195 1,875-2,352 1,850-2,375
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 950 682-0,690 679-0,689
Rapeseeds 130 636-704 644-697
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,980 1,980
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 599 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 621 990-0,995 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 740 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 750 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,175-2,180
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati ghee 875-0,880 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed