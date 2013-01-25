* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Vanaspati Ghee improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 33,000-0,34,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 825-1,045 7,500 830-1,050 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,500 823-1,056 Jasdan 500 809-1,025 500 800-1,024 Jamnagar --,000 ----0,000 1,000 793-1,045 Junagadh 3,000 790-1,041 2,000 765-1,050 Keshod 1,000 803-1,056 1,000 818-1,052 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 845-1,045 850-1,050 825-1,005 830-0,995 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 576 1,855-2,052 1,950-2,082 Sesame (Black) 195 1,875-2,352 1,850-2,375 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 950 682-0,690 679-0,689 Rapeseeds 130 636-704 644-697 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,980 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 599 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 621 990-0,995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 740 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 750 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati ghee 875-0,880 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed