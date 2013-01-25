Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Vanaspati Ghee improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,33,000-0,34,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,825-1,045 07,500 0,830-1,050 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 823-1,056 Jasdan 0,500 809-1,025 0,500 800-1,024 Jamnagar 00,000 000-0,000 01,000 793-1,045 Junagadh 03,000 790-1,041 02,000 765-1,050 Keshod 01,000 803-1,056 01,000 818-1,052 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,845-1,045 0,850-1,050 0,825-1,005 0,830-0,995 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,576 1,855-2,052 1,950-2,082 Sesame (Black) 0,195 1,875-2,352 1,850-2,375 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,950 0,682-0,690 0,679-0,689 Rapeseeds 130 636-704 644-697 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,980 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 599 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 621 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati ghee 0,875-0,880 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased supply from other states. 3. Vanaspati Ghee improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 845-1,045 850-1,050 825-1,005 830-0,995 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,085-1,090 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,100-1,101 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,980 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 596 599 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 618 621 990-0,995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 740 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 750 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,175-2,180 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati Ghee 875-0,880 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,500-26,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed