Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Vanaspati Ghee improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,33,000-0,34,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,825-1,045 07,500 0,830-1,050
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 823-1,056
Jasdan 0,500 809-1,025 0,500 800-1,024
Jamnagar 00,000 000-0,000 01,000 793-1,045
Junagadh 03,000 790-1,041 02,000 765-1,050
Keshod 01,000 803-1,056 01,000 818-1,052
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,845-1,045 0,850-1,050 0,825-1,005 0,830-0,995
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,576 1,855-2,052 1,950-2,082
Sesame (Black) 0,195 1,875-2,352 1,850-2,375
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,950 0,682-0,690 0,679-0,689
Rapeseeds 130 636-704 644-697
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,980 1,980
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 599 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 621 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,175-2,180
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati ghee 0,875-0,880 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased supply from other states.
3. Vanaspati Ghee improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 845-1,045 850-1,050 825-1,005 830-0,995
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,085-1,090 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,100-1,101 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,980 1,980
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 596 599 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 618 621 990-0,995 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 740 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 750 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,175-2,180 2,175-2,180
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm olein 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati Ghee 875-0,880 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,500-26,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed