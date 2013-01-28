* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee moved up further due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 800-1,025 3,000 825-1,045 Gondal 4,000 811-1,040 2,500 823-1,056 Jasdan 500 790-1,033 500 809-1,025 Jamnagar 2,000 812-1,061 1,000 793-1,045 Junagadh 3,500 778-1,046 3,000 790-1,041 Keshod 1,500 787-1,050 1,000 803-1,056 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 805-1,025 845-1,045 800-0,990 825-1,005 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 675 1,850-1,985 1,855-2,052 Sesame (Black) 165 1,750-2,325 1,875-2,352 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 980 679-0,690 682-0,690 Rapeseeds 100 630-700 636-704 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,980 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 596 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 618 995-1,000 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati ghee 895-0,900 875-0,880 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 805-1,025 845-1,045 800-0,990 825-1,005 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,125-1,130 1,045-1,050 1,085-1,090 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,140-1,141 1,060-1,061 1,100-1,101 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,290 1,295 1,975 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,090 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 594 596 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 616 618 990-0,995 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 725 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 735 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,160-2,165 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,170-2,175 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,190-2,195 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,200 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 875-0,880 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,500-26,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed