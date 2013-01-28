* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved up further due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 800-1,025 3,000 825-1,045
Gondal 4,000 811-1,040 2,500 823-1,056
Jasdan 500 790-1,033 500 809-1,025
Jamnagar 2,000 812-1,061 1,000 793-1,045
Junagadh 3,500 778-1,046 3,000 790-1,041
Keshod 1,500 787-1,050 1,000 803-1,056
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 805-1,025 845-1,045 800-0,990 825-1,005
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 675 1,850-1,985 1,855-2,052
Sesame (Black) 165 1,750-2,325 1,875-2,352
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 980 679-0,690 682-0,690
Rapeseeds 100 630-700 636-704
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,980 1,980
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 596 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 618 995-1,000 990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil label tin 2,175-2,180 2,175-2,180
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati ghee 895-0,900 875-0,880
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 805-1,025 845-1,045 800-0,990 825-1,005
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,125-1,130 1,045-1,050 1,085-1,090
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,140-1,141 1,060-1,061 1,100-1,101
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,290 1,295 1,975 1,980
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,090 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 594 596 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 616 618 990-0,995 990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 725 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 735 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,160-2,165 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,170-2,175 2,175-2,180
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,190-2,195 2,195-2,200
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,200 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm olein 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 875-0,880
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,500-26,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
