* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 800-1,040 5,000 800-1,025
Gondal 2,500 815-1,033 4,000 811-1,040
Jasdan 500 788-1,045 500 790-1,033
Jamnagar 1,500 826-1,057 2,000 812-1,061
Junagadh 2,000 760-1,035 3,500 778-1,046
Keshod 1,000 754-1,037 1,500 787-1,050
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 825-1,040 805-1,025 800-0,990 800-0,990
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 695 1,865-2,033 1,850-1,985
Sesame (Black) 175 1,725-2,300 1,750-2,325
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 725 664-0,676 679-0,690
Rapeseeds 150 641-699 630-700
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,290 1,960 1,975
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,090
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 594 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 616 985-0,990 990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,200
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 830-0,835 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed