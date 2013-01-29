* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 800-1,040 5,000 800-1,025 Gondal 2,500 815-1,033 4,000 811-1,040 Jasdan 500 788-1,045 500 790-1,033 Jamnagar 1,500 826-1,057 2,000 812-1,061 Junagadh 2,000 760-1,035 3,500 778-1,046 Keshod 1,000 754-1,037 1,500 787-1,050 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 825-1,040 805-1,025 800-0,990 800-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 695 1,865-2,033 1,850-1,985 Sesame (Black) 175 1,725-2,300 1,750-2,325 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 725 664-0,676 679-0,690 Rapeseeds 150 641-699 630-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,290 1,960 1,975 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 594 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 616 985-0,990 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 830-0,835 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed