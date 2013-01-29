Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 800-1,040 5,000 800-1,025 Gondal 2,500 815-1,033 4,000 811-1,040 Jasdan 500 788-1,045 500 790-1,033 Jamnagar 1,500 826-1,057 2,000 812-1,061 Junagadh 2,000 760-1,035 3,500 778-1,046 Keshod 1,000 754-1,037 1,500 787-1,050 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 825-1,040 805-1,025 800-0,990 800-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 695 1,865-2,033 1,850-1,985 Sesame (Black) 175 1,725-2,300 1,750-2,325 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 725 664-0,676 679-0,690 Rapeseeds 150 641-699 630-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,290 1,960 1,975 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 594 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 616 985-0,990 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,155-2,160 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil label tin 2,165-2,170 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,185-2,190 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 830-0,835 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 825-1,040 805-1,025 800-0,990 800-0,990 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,120-1,121 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,290 1,945 1,975 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,070 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 594 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 616 985-0,990 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,140-2,145 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,150-2,155 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,170-2,175 2,190-2,195 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,180 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein 830-0,835 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,500-26,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed