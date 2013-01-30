* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail
users.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 800-1,025 2,000 800-1,040
Gondal 2,500 808-1,035 2,500 815-1,033
Jasdan 500 790-1,021 500 788-1,045
Jamnagar 1,000 815-1,043 1,500 826-1,057
Junagadh 2,000 786-1,024 2,000 760-1,035
Keshod 1,000 750-1,026 1,000 754-1,037
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 805-1,025 825-1,040 800-0,980 800-0,990
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 625 1,850-2,060 1,865-2,033
Sesame (Black) 095 1,700-2,275 1,725-2,300
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 750 663-0,676 664-0,676
Rapeseeds 90 605-696 641-699
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,265 1,270 1,940 1,945
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,070 2,070
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 612 980-0,985 985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 730 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 740 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,135-2,140 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil label tin 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,165-2,170 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,180 2,180
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 825-0,830 830-0,835
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed