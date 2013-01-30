* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 800-1,025 2,000 800-1,040 Gondal 2,500 808-1,035 2,500 815-1,033 Jasdan 500 790-1,021 500 788-1,045 Jamnagar 1,000 815-1,043 1,500 826-1,057 Junagadh 2,000 786-1,024 2,000 760-1,035 Keshod 1,000 750-1,026 1,000 754-1,037 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 805-1,025 825-1,040 800-0,980 800-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 625 1,850-2,060 1,865-2,033 Sesame (Black) 095 1,700-2,275 1,725-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 750 663-0,676 664-0,676 Rapeseeds 90 605-696 641-699 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,265 1,270 1,940 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,070 2,070 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 612 980-0,985 985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 730 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 740 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,135-2,140 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil label tin 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,165-2,170 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,180 2,180 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 825-0,830 830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed