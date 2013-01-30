Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail
users.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 800-1,025 2,000 800-1,040
Gondal 2,500 808-1,035 2,500 815-1,033
Jasdan 500 790-1,021 500 788-1,045
Jamnagar 1,000 815-1,043 1,500 826-1,057
Junagadh 2,000 786-1,024 2,000 760-1,035
Keshod 1,000 750-1,026 1,000 754-1,037
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 805-1,025 825-1,040 800-0,980 800-0,990
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 625 1,850-2,060 1,865-2,033
Sesame (Black) 095 1,700-2,275 1,725-2,300
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 750 663-0,676 664-0,676
Rapeseeds 90 605-696 641-699
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,265 1,270 1,940 1,945
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,070 2,070
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 612 980-0,985 985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 730 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 740 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,135-2,140 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil label tin 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,165-2,170 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,180 2,180
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 825-0,830 830-0,835
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers.
1. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 805-1,025 825-1,040 800-0,980 800-0,990
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,045-1,050
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,060-1,061
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,265 1,270 1,940 1,945
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,060 2,070
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 590 590 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 612 612 985-0,990 985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 730 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 740 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,135-2,140 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,165-2,170 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,170 2,180
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm olein 825-0,830 830-0,835
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,500-26,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
