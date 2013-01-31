* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. * Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 792-1,026 3,000 800-1,025 Gondal 2,000 801-1,022 2,500 808-1,035 Jasdan 500 773-1,016 500 790-1,021 Jamnagar 1,000 837-1,060 1,000 815-1,043 Junagadh 2,500 785-1,015 2,000 786-1,024 Keshod 1,500 779-1,022 1,000 750-1,026 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 802-1,026 805-1,025 792-0,980 800-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 450 1,975-2,050 1,850-2,060 Sesame (Black) 040 2,140-2,300 1,700-2,275 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 725 665-0,681 663-0,676 Rapeseeds 150 630-675 605-696 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,265 1,265 1,940 1,940 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,060 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 612 990-0,995 985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil label tin 2,145-2,150 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,180 2,170 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 835-0,840 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,280-1,285 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed