* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
* Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 792-1,026 3,000 800-1,025
Gondal 2,000 801-1,022 2,500 808-1,035
Jasdan 500 773-1,016 500 790-1,021
Jamnagar 1,000 837-1,060 1,000 815-1,043
Junagadh 2,500 785-1,015 2,000 786-1,024
Keshod 1,500 779-1,022 1,000 750-1,026
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 802-1,026 805-1,025 792-0,980 800-0,980
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 450 1,975-2,050 1,850-2,060
Sesame (Black) 040 2,140-2,300 1,700-2,275
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 725 665-0,681 663-0,676
Rapeseeds 150 630-675 605-696
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,265 1,265 1,940 1,940
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,060
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 612 990-0,995 985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Groundnut oil label tin 2,145-2,150 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,180 2,170
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 835-0,840 825-0,830
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed