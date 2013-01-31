Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
* Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 792-1,026 3,000 800-1,025
Gondal 2,000 801-1,022 2,500 808-1,035
Jasdan 500 773-1,016 500 790-1,021
Jamnagar 1,000 837-1,060 1,000 815-1,043
Junagadh 2,500 785-1,015 2,000 786-1,024
Keshod 1,500 779-1,022 1,000 750-1,026
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 802-1,026 805-1,025 792-0,980 800-0,980
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 450 1,975-2,050 1,850-2,060
Sesame (Black) 040 2,140-2,300 1,700-2,275
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 725 665-0,681 663-0,676
Rapeseeds 150 630-675 605-696
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,265 1,265 1,940 1,940
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,060
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 612 990-0,995 985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Groundnut oil label tin 2,145-2,150 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,165-2,170 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,180 2,170
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 835-0,840 825-0,830
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
1. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Palm olien improved due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 802-1,026 805-1,025 792-0,980 800-0,980
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,260 1,265 1,933 1,940
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,060 2,060
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 596 590 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 618 612 995-1,000 985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,125-2,130 2,135-2,140
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,135-2,140 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,155-2,160 2,165-2,170
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,170 2,170
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm olein 835-0,840 825-0,830
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,280-1,285
Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,000-26,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed