* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 795-1,021 2,500 792-1,026 Gondal 2,000 841-1,014 2,000 801-1,022 Jasdan 500 770-1,027 500 773-1,016 Jamnagar 1,000 825-1,071 1,000 837-1,060 Junagadh 2,000 760-1,044 2,500 785-1,015 Keshod 1,500 765-1,026 1,500 779-1,022 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 805-1,021 802-1,026 795-0,982 792-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 280 1,745-2,070 1,975-2,050 Sesame (Black) 070 1,740-2,275 2,140-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 370 660-0,681 665-0,681 Rapeseeds 150 630-684 630-675 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,260 1,260 1,933 1,933 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,060 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 596 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 618 990-0,995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil label tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,170 2,170 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed