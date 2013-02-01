* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 795-1,021 2,500 792-1,026 Gondal 2,000 841-1,014 2,000 801-1,022 Jasdan 500 770-1,027 500 773-1,016 Jamnagar 1,000 825-1,071 1,000 837-1,060 Junagadh 2,000 760-1,044 2,500 785-1,015 Keshod 1,500 765-1,026 1,500 779-1,022 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 805-1,021 802-1,026 795-0,982 792-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 280 1,745-2,070 1,975-2,050 Sesame (Black) 070 1,740-2,275 2,140-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 370 660-0,681 665-0,681 Rapeseeds 150 630-684 630-675 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,260 1,260 1,933 1,933 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,060 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 596 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 618 990-0,995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil label tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,170 2,170 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased on increased selling from refinery units. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 805-1,021 802-1,026 795-0,982 792-0,980 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,260 1,260 1,933 1,933 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,060 2,060 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 592 596 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 615 618 990-0,995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,170 2,170 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,000-26,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed