* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 804-1,019 1,000 795-1,021 Gondal 1,500 825-1,015 2,000 841-1,014 Jasdan 500 765-1,033 500 770-1,027 Jamnagar 1,500 832-1,060 1,000 825-1,071 Junagadh 2,500 757-1,035 2,000 760-1,044 Keshod 1,000 781-1,024 1,500 765-1,026 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 804-1,019 805-1,021 793-0,986 795-0,982 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 340 1,780-2,080 1,745-2,070 Sesame (Black) 180 1,750-2,330 1,740-2,275 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 426 656-0,682 660-0,681 Rapeseeds 100 640-690 630-684 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,260 1,260 1,933 1,933 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,060 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 615 985-0,990 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 730 720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 740 730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil label tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,170 2,170 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed