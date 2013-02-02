* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 34,000-0,35,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,000 804-1,019 1,000 795-1,021
Gondal 1,500 825-1,015 2,000 841-1,014
Jasdan 500 765-1,033 500 770-1,027
Jamnagar 1,500 832-1,060 1,000 825-1,071
Junagadh 2,500 757-1,035 2,000 760-1,044
Keshod 1,000 781-1,024 1,500 765-1,026
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 804-1,019 805-1,021 793-0,986 795-0,982
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 340 1,780-2,080 1,745-2,070
Sesame (Black) 180 1,750-2,330 1,740-2,275
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 426 656-0,682 660-0,681
Rapeseeds 100 640-690 630-684
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,260 1,260 1,933 1,933
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,060
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 593 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 615 985-0,990 990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 730 720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 740 730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil label tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,170 2,170
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed